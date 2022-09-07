Plans to fell of Redwood trees in Chichester sparks controversy

The potential felling of two Redwood trees on a Chichester street has sparked controversy amongst local residents, both in favour of felling and keeping the trees.

Plans were submitted for the felling of the trees on the land west of Bramshaw Rew Lane last month (August) by West Sussex Highways for causing damage to a property on the road and has been met with controversy following the removal of 20 trees in the Chichester College car park.

Following the submission of the application the plans, submitted to Chichester District Council, have sparked a debate amongst residents.

Ms Sally Bowler, who lives in Rew Lane objected to the plans.

She said: "I should like to strongly object to the felling of the magnificent endangered iconic trees.

“The benefits of these trees are highlighted in the objection comment from the Chichester tree wardens on carbon capture alone.

“There is very little road surface damage caused by the trees and what little there is can be safely transited by adhering to the local speed limit.

“In this present financial climate resurfacing of Rew Lane would be a scandalous waste of council resources and money.

“The trees are a haven for birds, owls, insects, bats, mammals and are in no way diseased or dangerous to life.

“It would be a travesty to remove these trees due to superficial property issues which have been easily rectified so far.

“Maybe there is an alternative agenda behind this application especially with Summersdale becoming a hub of knockdown/rebuild bigger culture.”

Mrs Amanda Parker who lives on Selsey Road in Donnington, however supported the felling of the trees on the road:

She said: “I am writing in support of the proposed felling of two Redwood trees in Rew Lane.

"The trees and their roots have historically caused damage to the property and driveway adjacent to them on numerous occasions.

"This has caused unnecessary stress and concern about reparation to the property.

"Also Rew Lane itself is very uneven near the trees and is highly likely to have been damaged by their roots.

"The trees are extremely large and are totally unsuitable to remain so closely positioned to residential properties.”