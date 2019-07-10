Plans to go on show for Newhaven Marina development

Residents are being invited to view plans to redevelop Newhaven Marina this week.

Developers are holding the first of a series of public exhibitions at Meeching Hall on Thursday July 11 from 4-7pm and Friday July 12 from 8-11am.

Newhaven Marina and Morgan Carn Architects say they are keen to hear residents’ thoughts to help inform the design process.

A planning application for the third phase of West Quay’s redevelopment was submitted in 2007 and approved by Lewes District Council in 2012.

This was for 331 flats in 11 blocks between three and nine stories, commercial floorspace, business units and marina facilities.

However phase three was a ‘victim of the global recession and was never started’.

According to the developers the revised proposals are ‘very similar in principle to the previous approval’.

A leaflet advertising the exhibition says: “The scheme has been redesigned with the key aims of reducing land reclamation, increasing sustainability, ensuring viability and improving the mix of uses and the quality of public waterfront public spaces.”

The flyer adds: “The development will revitalise Newhaven’s Marina as a vibrant mixed use destination, transform the first impression of visitors, raise the profile of the town and strengthen Newhaven as a south coast attraction and gateway to the UK.

“The riverside walkway started in phases 1&2 will finally be completed, providing long-awaited public access to the riverside along the entire West Quay. Completing the West Quay flood defences is another key priority.”