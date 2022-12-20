Crawley Borough Council plans to work up a business case to invest in and improve Goffs Park.

The park is the oldest in the town and has won a prestigious Green Flag award 14 times.

While it is home to activities such as the miniature railway and pitch & putt, the council has explored the possibility off adding to what is already on offer.

As such, a consultation was held in September asking people for their views about the park and what their hopes were for its future.

Goffs Park

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 14) Janet Roskilly, speaking for the Friends of Goffs Park, asked when the feedback from the consultation would be made available.