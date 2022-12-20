The park is the oldest in the town and has won a prestigious Green Flag award 14 times.
While it is home to activities such as the miniature railway and pitch & putt, the council has explored the possibility off adding to what is already on offer.
As such, a consultation was held in September asking people for their views about the park and what their hopes were for its future.
During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 14) Janet Roskilly, speaking for the Friends of Goffs Park, asked when the feedback from the consultation would be made available.
Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, said it was too soon to publish the results of the consultation, though participation levels had been good, adding: “It needs more facilities put into it, we understand that. When we are ready we will put a business case together.”