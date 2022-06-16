Plans to make two key Haywards Heath areas more attractive for visitors

Changes to Commercial Square, the roundabout by Waitrose and the railway station, aim to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile proposals for South Road are concentrated on the main town centre shops and interconnectivity with Victoria Park and its leisure and sports facilities. They include planting street trees along the road and improving entrances and boundaries to the park.

West Sussex County Council has launched a public consultation on the plans.

South Road, Haywards Heath

Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Haywards Heath town centre has been identified as a priority area for investment and these proposals are underpinned by the West Sussex Transport Plan. They aim to create an even more attractive environment where residents and visitors alike are encouraged to visit, which would increase footfall and so help to improve commercial regeneration.

“There’s plenty, too, to encourage active/sustainable travel choices and I would urge people to please take part in the consultation.”

The South Road proposals also include measures to:

deter through-traffic encourage the use of the Haywards Heath Relief Road, particularly for HGVs reducing the speed limit in South Road to 20mph building pedestrian crossings that are slightly raised from street level, to encourage vehicles to slow down for the ramp widening the footways that provide better connections to the town centre planting trees in the ground to replace those in plant boxes and to create a permanent green space choosing a consistent style and colour for street furniture (benches, barriers, bollards, litter bins etc) that are pleasing to the eye, helping to create a more visually appealing destination for locals and visitors alike consolidating all the signage.

The junction layout at the Commercial Square roundabout would be revised to improve cycling and walking facilities by:

widening the footways and pedestrian refuges providing for shared footway / cycleway on the south side of Sydney Road and Market Place, including building a wider crossing of the Perrymount Road arm creating routes and guidance for cyclists and pedestrians that will help people find and make their way through the area more easily removing barriers (guard railing) around the junction where appropriate to reduce ‘street clutter’.