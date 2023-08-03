BREAKING
Plans to replace Bognor Regis warehouse with new apartment block refused

Plans for ten apartments on the site of a Bognor Regis warehouse were refused.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:17 BST

The site was the main unit of a warehouse backing on to Town Cross Avenue.

The plans would have seen the warehouse demolished to build a two to three storey apartment block with ten self contained apartments – four one bedroom and six two bedroom flats.

They also included eight parking spaces and a play area to the north of the site.

Council officers rejected the application because the development was ‘overbearing’ on neighbours, the developer had not agreed to pay mitigating costs to the council, a lack of amenity and not enough space along the main access road for fire and waste vehicles.

West Sussex County Council objected as the local education authority, since secondary schools in the area were already overburdened, saying contributions weren’t enough for the development.

Plans were submitted in April 2022, with the decision to refuse being given on the July 21st of this year.

Related topics:West Sussex County Council