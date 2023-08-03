Plans for ten apartments on the site of a Bognor Regis warehouse were refused.

The site was the main unit of a warehouse backing on to Town Cross Avenue.

The plans would have seen the warehouse demolished to build a two to three storey apartment block with ten self contained apartments – four one bedroom and six two bedroom flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also included eight parking spaces and a play area to the north of the site.

Council officers rejected the application because the development was ‘overbearing’ on neighbours, the developer had not agreed to pay mitigating costs to the council, a lack of amenity and not enough space along the main access road for fire and waste vehicles.

West Sussex County Council objected as the local education authority, since secondary schools in the area were already overburdened, saying contributions weren’t enough for the development.