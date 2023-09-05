BREAKING
Plans to retain HMO for students in Bognor Regis

Retention of a seven bed HMO in Bognor Regis is being sought by owners.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST
The plans for the HMO in Somerset Gardens, Bognor Regis, were submitted to Arun District Council for retention of an HMO for students, and external renovations to repair the previously derelict building.

The property was bought by the current owners after standing derelict for 18 months, who have recently renovated and rented it out as student accommodation for the next two years due to its proximity to Chichester University, Bognor Regis Hospital and train and bus networks.

One public objection has been submitted to the plans, stating unsuitability of the location in a ‘quiet residential’ area and safety of the road adding, potentially, seven extra cars.

Seven Bed HMO Bognor Regis,Somerset Gardens (Image: Google Streetview)Seven Bed HMO Bognor Regis,Somerset Gardens (Image: Google Streetview)
Seven Bed HMO Bognor Regis,Somerset Gardens (Image: Google Streetview)

The plans would include three extra parking spaces for the property, making four in total, with owners saying they are working on an HMO licence.

To view details of the plans visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with code BR/186/23/PL.

