Plans to scope opinion for 540 homes in Chichester submitted

An artist's impression of the development at Drayton Water SUS-220328-121918001

Obsidian Strategic AC Limited, DC Heaver and Eurequity IC Ltd’s application covers reports regarding the proposed development.

The purpose of the report is to inform a request for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Opinion from Chichester District Council (‘CDC’) in relation to Obsidian Strategic AC Limited, DC Heaver and Eurequity IC Ltd. (the ‘Applicant’)’s proposals for the redevelopment of land east of Chichester, Shopwhyke Lane (B2144), PO20 2GD (‘Site’).

The report also sets out the findings of an EIA scoping study and accompanies a request for a Scoping Opinion submitted to the CDC.

In line with the EIA Regulations, the report identifies the Site location, provides a brief description of the nature and purpose of the Development and an explanation of the likely significant effects of the Development on the environment. The report also outlines the proposed content, approach, and scope of the Environmental Statement (ES) to be submitted with the planning application.

Obsidian Strategic has also commissioned Soils Limited to undertake an additional intrusive ground investigation and to prepare a Supplementary Investigation Report to supply the client and their designers with further information regarding local ground conditions in identified areas of environmental concern on which previous investigation had been undertaken but the results of which were not available for reliance, or off-site.