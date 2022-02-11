Plans to upgrade 31 holiday bungalows in Earnley submitted

Plans to upgrade 31 holiday bungalows in Earnley has been submitted to Chichester District Council SUS-221102-144934001

The bungalows will have interior refurbishments together with the programme of external repairs and renewal at Medmerry Park in Earnley.

The bungalows are currently on site at a Cove Communities holiday park on Stoney Lane.

An area of car parking is also being proposed to be added in the total of ten parking spaces.

The design and access statement said that the ‘buildings have been chosen for upgrade because of their proximity to the main entrance to site and their visual prominence.’

Plans to redevelop Medmerry Park were submitted, including 518 static holiday caravans and lodges in lieu of 308 holiday bungalows but was refused by Chichester District Council.