Plea for speed bump to reduce speeding through Jevington

On Monday (January 17), East Sussex County Council’s lead councillor for transport and environment Clare Dowling is set to discuss a petition calling for a speed bump to be installed on the C40 in East Jevington.

The petition was presented to the council by ward councillor Stephen Shing at a meeting in July.

It reads: “The small community of East Jevington on the C40 road has several equine stable yards, and many horses use this area especially around Green Lane. Vehicles have been monitored by Willingdon Community Speed Watch Group travelling in excess of 55mph in this 30mph zone.

“The residents of the parish of Willingdon and Jevington ask East Sussex County Council to place a speed hump just before the entrance of Green Lane to help reduce the speed of traffic before a very serious accident occurs.”

While a final decision will be made by Cllr Dowling, officers are recommending the speed bump, which would need to be installed alongside street lights as part of a wider traffic calming scheme, would not be a priority for the council.

The council says this is because it has limited resources which it focuses on roads which have had serious accidents occur.

According to council papers, no serious accidents have be reported on the road over the past five years.

In addition, a traffic survey carried out at the site (completed in November) found the average speed of traffic was 25mph in both directions.

Even so, officers say the petitioners may wish to contact Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council to see whether any works could be carried out through community match funding. The council would need to pay for feasibility study (at a cost of £500) before making an application for funding.