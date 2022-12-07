A controversial housing development will move ahead in Plumpton Green, after a previous refusal was overturned at appeal.

In a notice published last Friday (December 2), a planning inspector has overturned a decision by Lewes District Council connected to plans to build 89 homes on land at Nolands Farm.

The outline scheme had been refused planning permission by Lewes planners last year, due to concerns over its potential impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refusal had been supported by council officers as well as councillors, yet the planning inspector concluded that the negative elements of the scheme would outweighed by its positives.

Indicative layout of proposed Plumpton Green development

Advertisement Hide Ad

These positives, the inspector found, included the provision of housing given the district’s shortfall when compared to government targets.

The decision was met with dismay by ward councillor Rob Banks (Lib Dem), who said: “It is extremely disappointing that local democracy has been ignored by a policy dreamt up by government ministers, using a national formula which favours the developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lewes District Council had a local plan which was up to date but the government changed the rules, affecting Lewes and many other councils. The district council is developing a new local plan, but clarity from the government over any planned changes would help with progress.

“Lewes District Council have said no to this twice and its planning officer also recommended it should be refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hundreds of residents and Plumpton Parish Council have been clear in their opposition. It was not in the neighbourhood plan and Plumpton Green is already taking more than its fair share of new housing.”

As an outline scheme, any development will need to return to Lewes District Council’s planning committee for a reserved matters decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as approving the scheme, the inspector also ordered the council to pay for part of the appeal costs incurred by the applicant — Fairfax Acquisitions Limited.

The costs were awarded as the inspector found the council had acted unreasonably by submitting late documentation during an advanced part of the appeals process. This had led to ‘unnecessary and wasted expense’ for the applicant, the inspector said.

Advertisement Hide Ad