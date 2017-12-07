‘Point out to Trump where Jerusalem is’ says Wealden MP

Wealden’s MP has asked Government ministers to ‘point out where Jerusalem is’ to American President Donald Trump.

This week he recognised the Middle Eastern city as the capital of Israel and announced plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv.

Mr Trump hailed it as a ‘long overdue step to advance the peace process and to work towards a lasting agreement’.

But the move has been criticised across the world and caused uproar among Palestinians.

The issue was raised in the House of Commons this morning (Thursday December 7).

Nus Ghani, MP for Wealden, said: “The recognition of Jerusalem isolated the USA and has been condemned by European leaders, Middle East leaders, and even Pope Francis.

“All have stated that this hostile act is ignorant and is undermining the delicate peace process.

“Can the minister confirm that he will maintain a robust position with the United States to keep a two-state solution, although I do suggest he begins by pointing out where Jerusalem is to President Trump.”

Alistair Burt, a minister for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, confirmed there is no change in the UK’s position on either the final status of Jerusalem or on the need for a two-state solution.

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said: We disagree with the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital before a final status agreement. We believe it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region. The British Embassy to Israel is based in Tel Aviv and we have no plans to move it.

“Our position on the status of Jerusalem is clear and long-standing: it should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states. In line with relevant Security Council Resolutions, we regard East Jerusalem as part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”