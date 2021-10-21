Police object to streetside alcohol stall during Lewes Bonifre

Lewes Bonfire 2019

On Monday (October 25), a Lewes District Council licensing panel is set to consider a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) seeking to sell alcohol from a streetside stall during next month’s bonfire night celebrations.

According to the applicants, the stall would be positioned in front of a block of garages near the junction of Landport Road and Stansfield Road and serve alcohol between 4pm and midnight.

However, the proposals have seen objections raised by Sussex Police, which argues the stall would pose a risk to public safety given the wider bonfire night festivities.

The proposed site of the stall

In a letter to the council, Inspector Kara Tombling of the Sussex Police Licensing Team said: “The night in question is Lewes bonfire night which attracts large crowds of all ages.

“Historically this event has seen an increase in crime and disorder and anti-social behaviour which has a negative impact on the community as well as Police resources.

“Due to the nature of the event which has caused anti-social behaviour in the past, the large crowds attending, the location the Chief Officer of Police contends that permitting TEN to be used in accordance with the notice is likely to undermine the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance and public safety.

“For these reasons, we ask that the licensing authority consider refusing the TEN applications.”