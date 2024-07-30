Political comment: Housing numbers ‘mutant algorithm’ returns as MP warns of consequences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On behalf of Conservative MP Andrew Griffith

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith has criticised the government’s planning rules changes saying it “threatens rural communities by using a mutant algorithm ‘plus’ that will determine a mandatory top-down increase in housebuilding numbers”.

The Housing Statement presented by Angela Rayner on Tuesday (July 30) confirmed that local planning authorities must deliver on mandatory housing numbers.

These will be calculated using a method that will include an uncapped multiplier in areas where house prices are ‘out of step’ with local incomes.

Andrew Griffith MP, Arundel and South Downs.

This will not take into account factors such as retirees and commuters. It will remove the presumption that existing urban areas – such as London - should take more houses despite having more social and physical infrastructure and benefitting from taxpayer subsidised 24/7 transport.

Speaking after the Housing Minister’s announcement today, Andrew Griffith warned of the dire and irreversible consequences of an increase in housebuilding in an already over-heated Southeast, and where many communities in West Sussex lack even a weekly bus service.

The MP – who is a veteran of planning battles in Parliament – identified six major changes the government is making which will impact West Sussex:

(1) Making local authority housing targets mandatory. Under the previous government they are currently only advisory. This change gives a huge help to developers and robs local communities of their discretion.

(2) Changing the standard method of housing numbers to remove the presumption that existing urban areas should take more homes. The government specifically lowers the current housing target for London despite it being rich in social and physical infrastructure. Most communities in West Sussex lack even a weekly bus service yet London benefits from taxpayer subsidised 24/7 public transport.

(3) Insisting that local authorities have a continuous 5-year housing supply at all times, not just at the moment the local plan is ‘made’. This is a massive help to developers as it means if a local authority falls one single home behind its target, that area becomes a developer ‘free for all’.

(4) Introduces a “mutant algorithm plus” whereby there is an uncapped housing target multiplier based on the ratio of prices and local incomes which takes no account of factors such as retirees or long distance commuting. The impact of this will be felt almost uniquely in places like West Sussex and the southeast and see them have to take far,far more than their fair share of development.

(5) Forcing local authorities to have to identify new sites for solar farms and tripling the size of a solar farm development before they are required to go through national planning controls.

(6) Removing the current protections against building houses on the most productive agricultural land to aid the UK’s food security.

The South Downs MP said he will rigorously defend rural areas from top-down housing delivery and will respond to the anticipated consultation which should follow.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Mr Griffith said: “Today’s housing announcement is a disaster for West Sussex and is a developers charter.

“The reintroduction of top down ‘command and control’ targets builds nothing but resentment and removes the incentives of locally-led planning.

“West Sussex has taken far more than its fair share of housing and there is nothing in these changes which will provide more GPs, dentists, sewers or school places. And only yesterday the much needed A27 Arundel bypass was cancelled.”