Political opinion: Alison Bennett MP backs motion to protect 17,565 Mid Sussex pensioners from Winter Fuel Payment cut

Submitted by Alison Bennett MP

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett has backed a motion in Parliament to block government plans to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for most pensioners.

It comes as new analysis shows an estimated 17,565 pensioners in Mid Sussex are at risk of losing the £300 payment, which helps with heating bills in the cold winter months.

This is the estimated number of pensioners in the constituency who don't receive pension credit, and so will lose the winter fuel allowance under the government’s plans unless they receive other benefits. The figures were compiled by the House of Commons Library based on data from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Alison Bennett MP wants to protect local pensioners from losing the Winter Fuel Payment.

If passed, the Liberal Democrat motion would protect local pensioners by blocking the government’s changes and restoring their winter fuel payments. It is set to be tabled as soon as Parliament returns and has been backed by all 72 Liberal Democrat MPs.

Across the country, 11 million pensioners are set to lose their winter fuel payment under the government’s plans, including two million that the charity Age UK has said will struggle to afford their energy bills as a result. This is despite the average energy bill being set to rise by £149 a year from October.

The Liberal Democrats are urging the government to think again to protect poorer and more vulnerable pensioners from being forced to choose between eating and heating this winter.

Alison said: “I’ve heard from many pensioners across Mid Sussex who are worried about losing this vital fuel payment support. They have shared their worries with me about not being able to afford their energy bills this winter.

“I recognise that the new government faces difficult choices after the appalling mess left by the Conservatives. However, this should not be inflicted on some of the most vulnerable members of British society. I believe that we should not take this vital lifeline away from elderly members of our community.

“I used to tackle fuel poverty amongst the elderly when I worked in the energy sector. I saw firsthand how important it is that people feel confident that they can afford to pay their bills. When they are worried about having the money for a bill, many people simply won’t switch on the heating.

“Stripping support from some of the poorest pensioners in Mid Sussex just when energy bills are set to rise again is simply wrong.

“That is why myself and my fellow Liberal Democrat MPs will do everything we can to block these plans as soon as Parliament returns.