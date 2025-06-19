Political opinion: Alison Bennett MP calls for Winter Fuel Payments to be backdated for local pensioners

Mid Sussex’s Liberal Democrat MP has called on the Government to backdate the Winter Fuel Payment for local pensioners who lost out last winter.

Under the Government’s plans, all pensioners earning £35,000 a year or less will now have their Winter Fuel Payments reinstated this winter. However, those who are now eligible but lost out last winter won’t be reimbursed under the Government’s plans.

Alison is calling on the Government to backdate the support for pensioners in Mid Sussex who were stripped of the winter fuel payment last winter and are now entitled to support this time.

The local MP said “it is the least pensioners deserve” after countless people were forced to choose between heating and eating after “the Government’s disastrous decision”.

Alison is pleased the Government has at last acknowledged the calls from the Liberal Democrats and other campaigners, but thinks that "if the Government has genuinely ‘listened’, they would commit to backdating payments to all those who were denied support last winter but are set to receive it now."

She and her Liberal Democrat colleagues say they will continue to push the Government on this in Parliament.