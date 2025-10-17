Political opinion: Alison Bennett MP marks Baby Loss Awareness Week with emotional call for maternity reform

Alison has been working with Mid Sussex families who lost their babies as a result of unavoidable failings by the local Trust.

Alison Bennett MP delivered a powerful speech during Baby Loss Awareness Week (9–15 October), highlighting the devastating impact of baby loss and calling for urgent government action to address systemic failures in maternity care.

In a tribute to families across Mid Sussex and beyond, Ms Bennett spoke about two of her constituents, who tragically lost their baby due to what was described as “avoidable failings” in NHS maternity care.

Sharing the words of the couple in Parliament, Alison Bennett explained how this family “lost an entire lifetime” with their baby boy, never getting the chance to share their lives with him and watch their son grow up.

During her remarks, Ms Bennett reflected on the wider maternity care crisis both in Sussex and across the UK. Two babies die preventable deaths every day under NHS care, whilst University Hospitals Sussex (UHSussex) paid out £58 million in maternity-related negligence claims over the past five years. This is the second highest figure of any NHS trust in England.

According to Alison, “this points to a larger, systemic problem,” which has families paying the ultimate price.

One of these families, a Mid Sussex couple who lost their baby in 2022 as a result of the Trust’s failings, explained: “Our son’s death was preventable. Living without him is unbearable, knowing he should be here today.”

Following this, Ms Bennett has criticised the government for failing to implement the immediate and essential actions outlined in Donna Ockenden’s report into maternity failings within other NHS trusts.

She has also condemned the decision to cut the Service Development Funding for maternity services from £95 million in 2024–25 to just £2 million the following year, as well as the government dropping the requirement for every Integrated Care Board (ICB) to establish a women’s health hub.

“How can we become the safest country in the world to have a baby when 65% of maternity units are not considered safe by the CQC?” asked Alison.

“These preventable deaths must end.”

To that end, Alison, alongside the Liberal Democrat MPs John Milne (Horsham) and Jess Brown-Fuller (Chichester), are championing the calls by Sussex families, for Donna Ockenden to lead the long-awaited review into maternity services at UHSussex.

Responding to these developments, the Mid Sussex family working with Alison Bennett MP said: “Mr Streeting promised a review of nine babies’ deaths under UHSussex’s care in June, and we are asking him to deliver on that promise by appointing Donna Ockenden to lead it.

She is the one person families trust to investigate and deliver truth, accountability, and change.”

As well as this local investigation, Alison also wants to see a full public inquiry into the national maternity crisis, as well as comprehensive mental health support for all women who miscarry, without the current requirement of experiencing three losses.

As part of Baby Loss Awareness Week’s theme, “Together, we care”, Alison Bennett urged Parliament and the public to stand with bereaved families, who have lost babies as a result of many different experiences, and fight for the changes needed to stop these avoidable tragedies.

“The pain these families experience will never go away. But we can – and must – do better for them.”

The Sussex families are now inviting others who have similarly suffered to come forward via TFOB.org.uk