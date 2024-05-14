Political opinion: Andrea Leadsom MP backs Kristy Adams’ campaign for Family Hub in Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the office of Conservative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Kristy Adams. Parents across Mid Sussex could gain access to a range of free vital services at a single location through the Family Hubs initiative. The 'one stop shop' to support parents and children of all ages is being championed by local prospective parliamentary candidate and businesswoman Kristy Adams.

Kristy recently met Andrea Leadsom MP, the Government's Early Years Healthy Development Advisor, who backs Kristy's campaign for a Family Hub in Burgess Hill, Mid Sussex.

This will provide practical support for every local family by joining up services including midwifery, health visiting, parenting support and council services, transforming children's lives.

Kristy said, “Families in all their shapes and sizes are the building blocks of society, supporting them and strengthening them is vital. There isn't a perfect manual on parenting, but we know that without support, late intervention costs not only the individuals, but wider society and our economy, estimated to cost around £17 billion a year.”

75 Family Hubs have been successfully piloted around the UK, with the government investing £300 million in new Family Hubs. The Conservative government's Best Start for Life Vision sets out six action areas to improve health outcomes of all babies in England, delivering long term benefits to families and the NHS.