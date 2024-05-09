Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP calls for “fewer regulations on planning in London”
Speaking to activists from the Next Generation Tories group at an event in Vauxhall, Andrew said that he believed major urban cities, like London and Brighton, were not building their fair share of new houses.
In his speech, the South Downs MP said that London has a 24-hour transport system and infrastructure to support housing growth, and demand which has spread outwards to the South East stems from the capital.
Mr Griffith has been vocal since his election against unsustainable overdevelopment in rural areas like the South Downs, and has led major campaigns in support of locally led neighbourhood plans. He has also offered his support to Community Land Trusts which focus on building small plots of housing for local people backed by local communities.
Commenting, Andrew Griffith said: “From where I was stood delivering my speech, I could see no fewer than six high rise towers across the river. This is exactly the place where local councils should be building more.
“Our major cities need to do more to take their fair share of development. Communities like ours in the South Downs have already seen too much housebuilding and our infrastructure – narrow roads and sewers – simply cannot accommodate more.
“I have always said since my election in 2019: we should focus on building upwards in our cities, not outwards in our countryside.”