Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP expresses disappointment with changes to Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act

Andew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, has shared his deep disappointment at the government’s watering down of the Equipment Theft (Prevention Act) 2023 which removes its core purpose and will leave farmers without the additional protection needed on their vehicles and machinery.

The Conservative government’s Equipment Theft (Prevention Act) 2023 had been specifically prepared to help deter farm vehicle and machinery thefts by making them harder to steal and move on. It was given Royal Assent on 20 July 2023.

The government has now published its long-awaited response, and the Home Office has just announced that it will not be taking forward the full provision that would require new All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) or other farming vehicles to be fitted with engine immobilisers before sale.

The scope of the Act could also have been extended to include other agricultural equipment, construction machinery, and deter the theft of tradespeople’s tools.The bare minimum was seeking the protection of ATVs by making immobilisers mandatory by manufacturers.

Andrew Griffith MP said:

“This disappointing outcome let’s down farmers and businesses with the failure to implement regulations that would otherwise give greater protections to their equipment from this scourge of rural crime. These types of thefts, seen regularly across rural West Sussex, can have a devastating impact on the farmers and traders who are stopped from getting on with the work they need to do.”