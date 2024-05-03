Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP meets Steyning residents against Horsham District plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 80 residents turned up to hear from Andrew Griffith and to share their shock and dismay about the housing plans, declaring the fields as flood prone and rich in biodiversity. Traffic access onto the A283 and the strain on local facilities, such as the GPs, were other reasons given by residents in their objections.

Andrew Griffith shared his deep concern that rural parts of West Sussex are increasingly on the frontline of all new development in the country. This, he said, is a tractable problem if residents and their elected representatives can work together to help to defend farmland and green fields from unnecessary development.

District councils are a separate tier of elected government for planning decisions, and the MP has encouraged residents to make their view known to Horsham District Council.

The proposal to build on Glebe Farm has also been included in the Draft Horsham Local Plan which went out for public consultation earlier this year.

Andrew Griffith once again stated that he is “unequivocally against” the site being developed and vowed to keep up the fight alongside residents who oppose it.