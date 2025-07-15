Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP reacts to Horsham’s Local Plan withdrawal ‘embarrassment’

Reacting to news that Horsham Lib Dem run council has embarrassingly had to withdraw its local plan after spending tens of thousands of pounds of rate payers money, Andrew Griffith MP said:

“This is an embarrassing Lib Dem fiasco which will cost council taxpayers dear and leaves communities naked in the face of rogue developers.

"The Lib Dem local plan was rushed and failed at the first hurdle. Council leaders knew this back in April but are only now ‘fessing up to their mistakes.

"Rather than subject rural villages with no infrastructure to inappropriate development, the Lib Dem leadership need to do the work to bring forward strategic sites closer to Horsham and on brownfield land.”