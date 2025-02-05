Political opinion: Beccy Cooper urges for a “fairer deal” for Farmers

• Dr Beccy Cooper is one of 46 Labour MPs who co-signed a letter to the “big six” UK supermarkets urging them to adopt a fairer deal for farmers • The 46 Labour MPs from across England, Scotland and Wales also called on supermarkets to ensure fairer prices for farmers and to improve transparency in product labelling • Beccy says that “This has been going on for years, and has been left unchallenged for too long.”

46 Labour MPs have written to the ‘big six’ UK supermarkets, to express concern about their unfair practices, which are severely affecting farmers and growers in the UK.

The MPs, drawn from across England, Wales and Scotland used the letter to raise concerns that farmers often receive as little as 1p profit from the food items they produce, whilst supermarkets are enjoying “excessive profits”. They note that this is “creating a farming industry that is struggling and forcing too many farmers and growers to rely on subsidies from government.”

In their letter, they highlight that over the last year alone, the ‘big six’ supermarkets made a combined made a total pre-tax profit of more than £5billion, “yet a typical 200-acre arable family farm in the UK makes just £27,300 in profit. In a world where farmers and producers are struggling to make a living and relying on Government grants and subsidies so that they can survive from one year to the next, this can’t be seen as fair or right.” This fact is made even more concerning when not all supermarkets pay corporation tax in the UK.

The letter also takes aim at the practice of ‘farmwashing,’ where misleading labelling gives consumers the false impression that products are locally sourced, when they are in fact imported or produced on large industrial farms masquerading as family-run operations. The letter argues that this practice is not only misleading, but also directly undermines the credibility of British agriculture.

Beccy said: “Supermarkets are claiming to support UK farmers, but their actions suggest otherwise.

“Farmers and growers play a vital role in delivering the UK’s food sustainability, yet they aren’t receiving a fair deal from the supermarkets. This has been going on for years and left unchallenged for too long.

“It can’t be right or fair that farmers often receive 1p profit from the food items they produce, whilst at the same time supermarkets are making excessive profits.

Farmers deserve a fair deal, and consumers deserve honesty and transparency.”

The letter in full runs here:

Simon Roberts, CEO Sainsbury

Allan Leighton, EC Asda

Ken Murphy, CEO Tesco

Giles Hurley, CEO Aldi

Ryan McDonnell, CEO Lidl UK

Rami Baitiéh, CEO Morrison

30 January 2025

Ensuring a fair deal for farmers

Dear Sirs,

We are writing to you today as Members of Parliament concerned about your supermarkets’ commercial relationship with farmers and growers in the UK.

Your recent public positioning as defenders of UK farmers stands in contrast to farmers’ and growers’ commercial dealings with you. Farmers have told many of the co-signed below that their relationship with you is often characterised by your own pursuit of excessive profit, rather than – as you have claimed – a fair business relationship.

As you will be aware, British farming is in crisis, and the farming industry is rightly demanding a better deal from the supermarkets that control and dictate much of the UK’s food supply chain.

Supermarkets in the UK play a vital and important role in supporting our local communities, employing staff, supporting our economic ambitions for growth, and helping to feed the nation. The importance of each of these roles – and more besides – is valued and cannot be overstated.

But as a national brand, your supermarket is part of a small group of supermarkets that control the vast majority of the UK’s food system and grocery market. This will not be news to you.

You will also be acutely aware that farmers are ‘price takers’ – taking and agreeing the price for their product, set by supermarkets. Research shows that farmers often receive 1p profit from the food items they produce. This is creating a farming industry that is struggling and forcing too many farmers and growers to rely on subsidies from government.

Over the last year alone, your businesses combined made a total pre-tax profit of more than £5billion. Yet a typical 200-acre arable family farm in the UK makes just £27,300 in profit. In a world where farmers and producers are struggling to make a living and relying on Government grants and subsidies so that they can survive from one year to the next, this can’t be seen as fair or right. This stark fact is made even more concerning when not all supermarkets pay corporation tax in the UK.

You will know that farmers carry all the risk, yet they receive only the smallest crumbs of the reward. We are therefore greatly concerned that your own supermarkets are failing in your moral and commercial obligations to our farmers.

We are also greatly concerned about the practice of ‘farmwashing’, which appears to be a growing and concerning trend. Misleading labelling is actively suggesting that produce sold in many of your supermarkets is grown or reared in the UK, when it is in fact often imported, or produced in mega-farms that masquerade as a small family farm. This is not only undermining family farms, but it is actively misleading customers.

We value the role that supermarkets play in supporting local and national priorities, but more needs to be done to ensure that farmers receive a fair deal, and that customers can enjoy an honest portrayal of your products in your store and online.

We would be happy to meet with you to understand how you are intending to improve your terms and conditions, and to level the playing field for farmers in the UK, so that they too can get a greater share of the benefits from growing, producing, and selling in the UK.

With our best wishes,

Dan Aldridge, MP for Weston-super-Mare

Dr Scott Arthur, MP for Edinburgh South West

Lee Barron, MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East

Ben Coleman, MP for Chelsea and Fulham

Jacob Collier, MP for Burton and Uttoxeter,

Lizzi Collinge, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale

Torcuil Crichton, MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West

Stella Creasy, MP for Walthamstow

Josh Dean, MP for Hertford and Stortford

Anna Dixon, MP for Shipley

Neil Duncan-Jordan, MP for Poole

Cat Eccles, MP for Stourbridge

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley

Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall

Amanda Hack, MP for North West Leicestershire

Chris Hinchliff, MP for North East Hertfordshire

Alison Hume, MP for Scarborough and Whitby

Leigh Ingham, MP for Stafford

Terry Jermy, MP for South West Norfolk

Adam Jogee, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme

Ian Lavery, MP for Blyth and Ashington

Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay

Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South

Perran Moon, MP for Camborne and Redruth

Grahame Morris, MP for Easington

James Naish, MP for Rushcliffe

Josh Newbury, MP for Cannock Chase

Samantha Niblett, MP for South Derbyshire

Dr Peter Prinsley, MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

Richard Quigley, MP for Isle of Wight West

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill

Jennifer Riddell-Carpenter, MP for Suffolk Coastal

Dave Robertson, MP for Lichfield

Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Wyre

David Smith, MP for North Northumberland

Dr Lauren Sullivan, MP for Gravesham

Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth

John Whitby, MP for Derbyshire Dales

Steve Witherden, MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr

Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East

Sean Woodcock, MP for Banbury