Political opinion: Beccy Cooper urges for a “fairer deal” for Farmers
46 Labour MPs have written to the ‘big six’ UK supermarkets, to express concern about their unfair practices, which are severely affecting farmers and growers in the UK.
The MPs, drawn from across England, Wales and Scotland used the letter to raise concerns that farmers often receive as little as 1p profit from the food items they produce, whilst supermarkets are enjoying “excessive profits”. They note that this is “creating a farming industry that is struggling and forcing too many farmers and growers to rely on subsidies from government.”
In their letter, they highlight that over the last year alone, the ‘big six’ supermarkets made a combined made a total pre-tax profit of more than £5billion, “yet a typical 200-acre arable family farm in the UK makes just £27,300 in profit. In a world where farmers and producers are struggling to make a living and relying on Government grants and subsidies so that they can survive from one year to the next, this can’t be seen as fair or right.” This fact is made even more concerning when not all supermarkets pay corporation tax in the UK.
The letter also takes aim at the practice of ‘farmwashing,’ where misleading labelling gives consumers the false impression that products are locally sourced, when they are in fact imported or produced on large industrial farms masquerading as family-run operations. The letter argues that this practice is not only misleading, but also directly undermines the credibility of British agriculture.
Beccy said: “Supermarkets are claiming to support UK farmers, but their actions suggest otherwise.
“Farmers and growers play a vital role in delivering the UK’s food sustainability, yet they aren’t receiving a fair deal from the supermarkets. This has been going on for years and left unchallenged for too long.
“It can’t be right or fair that farmers often receive 1p profit from the food items they produce, whilst at the same time supermarkets are making excessive profits.
Farmers deserve a fair deal, and consumers deserve honesty and transparency.”
The letter in full runs here:
Simon Roberts, CEO Sainsbury
Allan Leighton, EC Asda
Ken Murphy, CEO Tesco
Giles Hurley, CEO Aldi
Ryan McDonnell, CEO Lidl UK
Rami Baitiéh, CEO Morrison
30 January 2025
Ensuring a fair deal for farmers
Dear Sirs,
We are writing to you today as Members of Parliament concerned about your supermarkets’ commercial relationship with farmers and growers in the UK.
Your recent public positioning as defenders of UK farmers stands in contrast to farmers’ and growers’ commercial dealings with you. Farmers have told many of the co-signed below that their relationship with you is often characterised by your own pursuit of excessive profit, rather than – as you have claimed – a fair business relationship.
As you will be aware, British farming is in crisis, and the farming industry is rightly demanding a better deal from the supermarkets that control and dictate much of the UK’s food supply chain.
Supermarkets in the UK play a vital and important role in supporting our local communities, employing staff, supporting our economic ambitions for growth, and helping to feed the nation. The importance of each of these roles – and more besides – is valued and cannot be overstated.
But as a national brand, your supermarket is part of a small group of supermarkets that control the vast majority of the UK’s food system and grocery market. This will not be news to you.
You will also be acutely aware that farmers are ‘price takers’ – taking and agreeing the price for their product, set by supermarkets. Research shows that farmers often receive 1p profit from the food items they produce. This is creating a farming industry that is struggling and forcing too many farmers and growers to rely on subsidies from government.
Over the last year alone, your businesses combined made a total pre-tax profit of more than £5billion. Yet a typical 200-acre arable family farm in the UK makes just £27,300 in profit. In a world where farmers and producers are struggling to make a living and relying on Government grants and subsidies so that they can survive from one year to the next, this can’t be seen as fair or right. This stark fact is made even more concerning when not all supermarkets pay corporation tax in the UK.
You will know that farmers carry all the risk, yet they receive only the smallest crumbs of the reward. We are therefore greatly concerned that your own supermarkets are failing in your moral and commercial obligations to our farmers.
We are also greatly concerned about the practice of ‘farmwashing’, which appears to be a growing and concerning trend. Misleading labelling is actively suggesting that produce sold in many of your supermarkets is grown or reared in the UK, when it is in fact often imported, or produced in mega-farms that masquerade as a small family farm. This is not only undermining family farms, but it is actively misleading customers.
We value the role that supermarkets play in supporting local and national priorities, but more needs to be done to ensure that farmers receive a fair deal, and that customers can enjoy an honest portrayal of your products in your store and online.
We would be happy to meet with you to understand how you are intending to improve your terms and conditions, and to level the playing field for farmers in the UK, so that they too can get a greater share of the benefits from growing, producing, and selling in the UK.
With our best wishes,
Dan Aldridge, MP for Weston-super-Mare
Dr Scott Arthur, MP for Edinburgh South West
Lee Barron, MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire
Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam
Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury
Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East
Ben Coleman, MP for Chelsea and Fulham
Jacob Collier, MP for Burton and Uttoxeter,
Lizzi Collinge, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale
Torcuil Crichton, MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West
Stella Creasy, MP for Walthamstow
Josh Dean, MP for Hertford and Stortford
Anna Dixon, MP for Shipley
Neil Duncan-Jordan, MP for Poole
Cat Eccles, MP for Stourbridge
Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall
Amanda Hack, MP for North West Leicestershire
Chris Hinchliff, MP for North East Hertfordshire
Alison Hume, MP for Scarborough and Whitby
Leigh Ingham, MP for Stafford
Terry Jermy, MP for South West Norfolk
Adam Jogee, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme
Ian Lavery, MP for Blyth and Ashington
Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay
Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth
Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South
Perran Moon, MP for Camborne and Redruth
Grahame Morris, MP for Easington
James Naish, MP for Rushcliffe
Josh Newbury, MP for Cannock Chase
Samantha Niblett, MP for South Derbyshire
Dr Peter Prinsley, MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
Richard Quigley, MP for Isle of Wight West
Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill
Jennifer Riddell-Carpenter, MP for Suffolk Coastal
Dave Robertson, MP for Lichfield
Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Wyre
David Smith, MP for North Northumberland
Dr Lauren Sullivan, MP for Gravesham
Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth
John Whitby, MP for Derbyshire Dales
Steve Witherden, MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East
Sean Woodcock, MP for Banbury