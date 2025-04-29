Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Who's your local hero?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, Alison Griffiths, celebrates the incredible individuals making a difference across our community and encourages residents to nominate a local hero.

As we head towards Volunteers’ Week (1st–7th June), I want to take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible individuals across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and our villages who give their time, energy and heart to support others.

Whether it’s helping to run a local food bank, organising beach cleans, supporting young people through clubs and activities, or simply being a friendly face to a neighbour in need. Their quiet dedication often goes under the radar, but their impact is felt by so many.

I’ve already met with a number of local heroes, including Valerie Allen at Littlehampton Community Fridge, our local Samaritans team, and Charlie and Grace Sims at the St Peter and St Paul Pantry, to name but just a very few. I want to meet and commend even more.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, with Valerie Allen, volunteer at the Littlehampton Community Fridge

This year, I’m asking residents to nominate their local community heroes – the volunteers who go above and beyond to make Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and our villages better places to live. Whether it’s someone who has made a long-standing difference, or a newer volunteer who’s already having an impact, I’d love to hear their story.

Volunteers’ Week is a fantastic opportunity to say thank you and to shine a spotlight on the inspiring work happening right here in our local area. I’ll be sharing some of these stories in the lead-up to and during the week to help celebrate the power of kindness and community spirit.

If you know someone who deserves recognition, please get in touch with my office or visit alisongriffiths.org.uk/LocalHero to submit a nomination. All I need is their name, a short summary of what they do, and why you think they should be recognised. They must have a connection to Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, or our villages.

Let’s come together to honour those who give so much, not for thanks, but because they care. Their actions remind us of the strength and kindness that make our community so special.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.