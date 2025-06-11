Political opinion: Chancellor has missed opportunity to deliver real change for Mid Sussex, says Alison Bennett MP

Responding to the Spending Review on Wednesday 11th June, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, has criticised the Government for neglecting social care and local policing by failing to prioritise vital local services.

Alison and the Liberal Democrats say the Chancellor’s smoke and mirrors spending review has done next to nothing to close the black hole in social care. Local authorities are legally obliged to provide social care, yet they argue spiralling costs and stretched resources are pushing them to the brink.

With council budgets stretched to breaking point, on top of the Government’s hike to Employers’ National Insurance, pressure will continue to be applied to a sector already in crisis.

Alison and her Liberal Democrat colleagues argue years of Conservative neglect and mismanagement have also left our frontline policing overstretched, under-resourced and unable to effectively tackle neighbourhood crime. They say today’s announcement on police funding simply won’t deliver the extra police officers we need.

In response to the Chancellor's statement, Alison said: "Years of Conservative neglect have left social care and our police force stretched thin. Our communities both urban and rural deserve more than empty words. People need to know that whether it’s getting the right care or feeling safe, public services in Mid Sussex are fit for purpose. Real funding must reach the frontline before the system breaks.”