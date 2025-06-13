Political opinion: Chancellor has ‘turned her back on rural communities’ says Horsham MP

Horsham’s Liberal Democrat MP John Milne says Labour’s first major economic test overlooks rural communities and fails to deliver for struggling councils and families.

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, has warned that the government’s Spending Review “falls short of what’s needed” to support overstretched public services and rural communities. He accused the government of missing a crucial opportunity to tackle the growing crises in social care and special educational needs.

Mr Milne raised concern about the pressure on local authorities, with the government confirming a real term cut of 1.4 per cent to council funding over the review period. He also criticised the lack of detail on special education needs and disabilities (SEND) investment for families and the absence of any meaningful plan for social care reform.

Horsham’s Liberal Democrat MP, John Milne, said:

John Milne MP outside Parliament.

“This Spending Review falls short of what’s needed to support more rural areas like Horsham. In West Sussex, schools are overstretched, councils are at breaking point, and families trying to access support are being pushed from pillar to post. This Spending Review was a chance to turn things around. But the needs of areas like Horsham have been left behind.”

“I welcome additional funding for the NHS; however, Labour cannot keep promising to fix the health service while ignoring the social care system that underpins it. This is another missed opportunity to provide the support people urgently need.”

Horsham’s MP also criticised the lack of government action on farming and special educational needs support despite escalating demand and mounting backlogs in assessments.

Mr Milne said:

“It is astonishing that SEND was not even mentioned. Families are being left in limbo, and children are falling through the cracks while support systems struggle to cope.”

“I am deeply concerned that, once again the government has turned their back on rural communities and farmers. The Chancellor offered barely a word on farming despite the enormous pressures on the sector at a time when food security and environmental protections have never mattered more.”

Following the Chancellor’s statement, Mr Milne raised the issue of underfunded school meals during a question in Parliament.

Mr Milne said:

“Castlewood Primary in my constituency is losing 56p on every single school meal they provide. Will the Chancellor fully fund school meals, or is she asking schools to choose between teaching and eating?”

The Chancellor’s response stated that “real terms funding per pupil is increasing to ensure that schools are able to provide these free school meals and the teaching that our children need.”

Milne added:

“The Conservatives left our public services under enormous strain, and while this government says it wants to do things differently, today’s announcement suggests it still isn’t going far enough to deliver the change people in Horsham need. I’ll keep fighting for a fairer deal and for the services every family depends on.”