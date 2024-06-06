Political opinion: Claire Lachlan, Liberal Democrat for Brunswick and Adelaide in Brighton and Hove
Claire is a pensions specialist and mother of two.
She has lived in the local area for 20 years.
She is determined to conserve and protect the historic buildings and public gardens of Brunswick & Adelaide ward.
She is a strong campaigner on local issues and conservation and will work hard to support local residents.
Claire promises to tackle the issues with rubbish and anti-social behaviour that blight our streets.
She will also fight to reinstate a face-to-face customer service centre at Hove Town Hall to allow residents to better access council services.