Political opinion: Claire Lachlan, Liberal Democrat for Brunswick and Adelaide in Brighton and Hove

This item has been supplied by the Liberal Democrat Party. Brighton and Hove Liberal Democrats have selected Claire Lachlan to be their candidate for Brunswick and Adelaide ward, Hove, in the council by-election on 4th July. Claire previously stood in this ward in the May 2023 local elections.

Claire is a pensions specialist and mother of two.

She has lived in the local area for 20 years.

She is determined to conserve and protect the historic buildings and public gardens of Brunswick & Adelaide ward.

She is a strong campaigner on local issues and conservation and will work hard to support local residents.

Claire promises to tackle the issues with rubbish and anti-social behaviour that blight our streets.