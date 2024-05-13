Political opinion: Clare Walsh Standing for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Labour Parliamentary Party Candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This item has been submitted by Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Labour Party. Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Labour Party have announced Clare Walsh as their prospective parliamentary candidate. With Labour's recent historic victory in Adur during the local elections, the party is energised and determined to bring about change in the region.

Clare Walsh is particular dedicated to addressing the pressing issues facing the community, from the cost of living crisis to the crippled state of the NHS. She says "After 14 years of Conservative government underfunding every aspect of society, this constituency is facing a housing crisis, one fifth of Arun’s children in poverty, a rising crime rate, both Worthing and St Richard’s hospitals requiring improvement, and sewage filling our seas. I am ready to start making real progress:

1) getting Britain building again,

2) switching on Great British Energy,

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Walsh is the main challenger to the Conservatives in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

3) getting the NHS back on its feet,

4) taking back our streets and

5) breaking down barriers to opportunity.

Labour will also plan to put water companies under special measures to clean up our waters."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Walsh is Bognor Regis and Littlehamtpon's Labour candidate in the next general electio

Labour will be the main challenger to the Conservatives in the constituency in the next general election. Freddie Tandy, Arun District Councillor and Littlehampton Town Councillor for Courtwick with Toddington Ward, has praised Clare, saying "Clare shares my passion for placing the wellbeing of local people at the forefront of everything we do. From tackling violence against women and girls to working to support the needs of young people. As our MP, Clare will work closely with all our local councillors to represent and support people across the constituency.'

Angela Smith, the Baroness of Basildon and Leader of the Opposition of the House of Lords, says "Clare has the experience, energy, and enthusiasm to be a first-rate MP who will be a strong voice for us locally and at Westminster. You only have to look around to see that changes are needed. You’ll enjoy getting to know Clare as your Labour candidate. I know her to be determined and caring and that’s a powerful combination. She has my full support.”