Political opinion: County Elections cancellation undemocratic say Chichester Greens

The new Labour Government plans to radically change the structure of local government, by combining county and district councils to create larger authorities. The Conservative-led West Sussex County Council has used this as an opportunity to cancel this year’s West Sussex County Council elections, due to take place in May. They did not have to apply to be in the first wave of councils to change, and this is is a shocking example of the Conservative leadership ignoring the democratic process and its own voters in a grab for power, according to the Green Party.

Spokesperson Cllr Carol Birch says, ‘We don’t object to the idea of devolution, but it depends on how the process is taken forward. We believe that newly-elected councillors should have been the ones to do this for the future governance of the area. By hanging on to existing councillors, the Conservatives have denied potential new voices at the council. In Arun, we even have two previously Conservative County Councillors who have switched to another party, meaning they are unelected to their current position. The current councillors could remain in power for as much as three more years.’

Green concerns about the move to a larger authority, which will see a merger with other neighbouring councils, and the election of a powerful Mayor, include the possible lack of local knowledge by new councillors from larger areas – there will be fewer councillors representing bigger wards than currently -

and the likelihood of even more stretched budgets and services on the ground. Benefits may include more decisions being made locally instead of by central government, and more strategic planning across the area.

Greens say another opportunity lost is the chance to change the voting system to Proportional Representation, now acknowledged as fairer and more representative of the range of voters’ views.

Green Party County Councillor Sarah Sharp (Chichester South) comments: ‘In the wake of the decision to postpone democratic elections for up to two years, there is now belatedly a public consultation about the form of devolution we would like to see. I urge everyone to respond to this consultation which closes on 13 April’.

*Sussex and Brighton Devolution Consultation – GOV.UK