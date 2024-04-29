Political opinion: Crawley Conservative candidate questions Starmer's popularity ahead of local elections
Appearing on BBC Politics South East on Sunday, April 28, Ali noted that “When I speak to people one thing is clear, even when we speak with the Labour supporters - that there is no joy for Keir Starmer on the doorstep”. This is despite Starmer, as well as senior Labour figures such as Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner, visiting the town to campaign in recent months.
He contrasted this with what he argued was the progress being made by Rishi Sunak and the Conservative government, arguing that “Our five point plan is working, inflation is more than halved. We are spending more money on our NHS”.
Ali also commented on the problems faced with littering and fly-tipping. Highlighting his own involvement in a local litter-picking group, he supported more collaboration between Crawley Borough Council and local businesses to tackle the issue; whilst drawing upon statistics from the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs that shows Labour-controlled Council’s are three times likely to have problems with fly-tipping.