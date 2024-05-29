Political opinion: Crawley Conservative parliamentary candidate Zack Ali Calls for 24/7 Urgent Treatment Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the Conservative Party. The Conservative parliamentary candidate for Crawley, Zack Ali, has called for Crawley’s Urgent Treatment Centre to be re-opened 24 hours a day.

Zack has voiced his frustration with the decision by Sussex Community NHS Trust to scale down the hours that the Centre is open. It follows what he has described as a frustrating short-notice closure period, where there was a lack of consultation and transparency towards the local community.

As part of his long-running campaign on the issue, Zack has created a petition to allow residents to voice their opinions. He will present it to the Secretary of State for Health, the NHS Trust and West Sussex County Council – and if elected, take resident’s concerns directly to Parliament.

Zack Ali, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Crawley, is petitioning against the closure of Crawley’s Urgent Treatment Centre –the petition can be found here: https://www.zackali.uk/campaigns/keeping-crawley-hospitals-urgent-treatment-centre-247

Zack Ali, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Crawley, said: “The short-notice pilot closure of Crawley’s Urgent Treatment Centre is a devastating blow to residents across the town – depriving them of care when they most need it.

“That’s why I’m calling on the Sussex Community NHS Trust to reverse their damaging decision, and provide the care that the residents of Crawley deserve.