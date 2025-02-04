Political opinion: Cuts to second-class deliveries would be "devastating" for Mid Sussex residents
Alison stressed the importance of reliable postal services for local residents. Many rely on the postal system for essential communications, including medical appointments and financial updates.
In response to the proposal, Alison expressed concern that reducing delivery frequency would leave residents in a vulnerable position. "I know from speaking to residents in Haywards Heath just how important a frequent postal service is to them. This plan would formalise existing failures and intermittent deliveries,” she said. “People worry where important letters have gone, including for things such as medical appointments".
Alison stressed that recent disruptions to the postal service in Haywards Heath have already caused significant anxiety for locals, as people are left wondering whether critical documents, like medical notifications, have been delayed or lost. Alison continued, "When services have been unreliable, it’s clear that it causes a lot of anxiety for those waiting for important mail. It is therefore vital we keep our 6-day-a-week postal service".
Calling for the government to take immediate action, Alison urged for the reconsideration of these changes: “We cannot let standards slip even further by lowering delivery targets instead of actually fixing our postal services. These recommendations must be urgently reconsidered". The proposal has drawn significant criticism from both residents and MPs, with concerns mounting about its impact on local communities in Mid Sussex and beyond.