Political opinion: Experienced former Eastbourne council officer announces candidacy for Upperton by-election

Tim Whelan, who served Eastbourne Borough Council for nearly two decades, starting as a tree officer and working his way up to being the director for service delivery, has today announced his candidacy for the Upperton ward by-election on May 1st.

Whelan, who moved to Eastbourne in 2001 after falling in love with the town, has pledged to "stand up for Eastbourne against the mismanagement of recent years" if elected.

"For most of my career, I've worked collaboratively with councillors across the political spectrum with the sole aim of providing the best for our Town" said Whelan. "But I can no longer stand by and watch as our Liberal Democrat administration loses sight of the Council's core purpose."

"Upperton residents want stability, "Whelan explained. "They want their bins emptied on time, their grass cut, weeds cleared, and a council that offers good value for money while being there when they need it."

The by-election follows the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Robin Maxted, who according to official attendance records last attended a meeting in May of last year.

Whelan is particularly concerned about the Council's approach to maintaining Eastbourne's public spaces and green areas, as well as the lack of a coherent plan for economic growth and job creation.

"Residents are being asked to pay more and more for increasingly diminished services," Whelan added. "As someone who has dedicated the last 20 years to this town, I believe Eastbourne deserves better."

The Upperton by-election for Eastbourne Borough Council will take place on May 1st.