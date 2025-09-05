Political opinion: Government bows to pressure over adoption fund In response to local Lib Dem debate but fails to reverse cuts

Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett led a debate in Parliament on Thursday 4th September on the Adoption and Special Guardianship Support Fund (ASGSF), a pot of money which supports adopted children and those under special guardianship orders, many of whom have extremely complex needs resulting from trauma in their early years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fund, which was renewed for the 2025/26 financial year only after intense pressure and efforts from Lib Dem MPs, was slashed by 40% per child in the Spring. Thursday’s debate was the next stage of Alison Bennett’s campaign to restore the fund. Alison has been working with organisations and local service providers like Jigsaw Occupational Therapy in Burgess Hill and Beacon House in Cuckfield, to bring this issue back onto the parliamentary agenda.

On the morning of the debate, the Minister for Children and Families made a statement on the ASGSF, heeding to months of pressure from Lib Dem MPs. The minister announced that the fund will be renewed for the 2026/27 financial year and there would be a ‘public engagement process’ on the future of the Fund starting in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This conveniently timed announcement from the government addressed one of the demands that Alison Bennett MP was calling for. However, as the MP for Mid Sussex explained in her speech, whilst this concession provides some immediate assurance for families, it does not reverse the 40% cuts that each child can access, making the provision of suitable, safe and effective support for children extremely hard to deliver.

The Minister's conveniently timed announcement was welcome, but does not go far enough.

In her opening speech, Ms Bennett emphasised:

“The consequences of these cuts already being felt. Parents describe sharp declines in mental health, rising violence in the home, and children losing trust in professionals.”

“One provider told me of a young child, heartbroken to learn their therapy was ending, who asked: “If I save up my pocket money, can I keep seeing you?” That question should haunt us all, it certainly haunts me.”

Wrapping up the debate, Alison Bennett MP’s colleague and Lib Dem Education spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said: “This is a tiny budget line in the context of government spending which has a massive impact on those precious and fragile lives. It’s time to think again. It’s time to do far better. It’s time we put children – who are our country’s future - first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her response, Minister for Children and Families, Janet Daby MP, stressed that the government is committed to ensuring that children who receive ASGSF support - and their families - "have support available which meets their needs". Unfortunately, she did fail to reassure families that the 40% cut in per-child allowances would be reversed, meaning that this cruel shortfall in funding persists.

Responding to the Minister’s statement, Alison Bennett expressed: “This is leaving families in perilous positions, often forcing them to either fund the assessments themselves, or accept therapy courses often inappropriate for their child’s needs.”

Alison Bennett and her Lib Dem colleagues have committed to continuing the campaign for this vital lifeline for these vulnerable children and their families and pressuring the government to change course.