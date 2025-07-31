Political opinion: Hard work pays off for Bexhill and Battle LibDems

In the past four weeks, when other political parties are floundering, local Lib Dems can celebrate three substantial successes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First was their resounding victory in the Catsfield and Crowhurst by election on Rother District Council, by Nicola McLaren, beating the opposition of Reform, Conservatives and Labour. Nicola has already been working hard, supporting her parishes and getting to know her way around the Council.

Second, last week Sedlescombe and Westfield Independent Councillor, Beverley Coupar, decided to join the seven strong Lib Dem group on Rother and said ‘I have been sitting with the LibDem group for some months now and have come to realise that my views and concerns are in complete alignment with theirs. Formally joining the LibDems will give me access to a tremendous rural support network and most importantly, give me a more influential voice within the Alliance across rural Rother.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third, Liberal Democrats, now an eight strong group as part of the Rother Alliance running Rother Council, gained an extra seat on the governing Cabinet and invited Sue Prochak to resume leadership of the Lib Dems and become Deputy Leader of Rother Council.

Councillors McLaren, Prochak and Coupar

Sue said ‘It is a huge privilege to take on this responsibility. I would like to sincerely thank my colleague Cllr Teresa Killeen for taking on the Group Leader role during my incapacity and I want to ensure that regardless of politics, the rural parts of Rother get the best possible service from Rother.’