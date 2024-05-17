Political opinion: Horsham Labour Party announces candidate for the General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Labour Party has announced the selection of James Field as their candidate in the next General Election.

James has strong connections with Horsham, having spent many happy years here as a child and, more recently, as headteacher at St Robert Southwell Primary School. He currently works for the UK charity City of Sanctuary, supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

Following his selection, James said, ‘I am honoured to be Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Horsham. With the chaos and hardship this Tory Government has had on the lives of ordinary people, we need to fix our broken society. I will campaign vigorously to return a Labour Government that will deliver better healthcare and dental services, protect the vital green spaces and the environment that our community cares about, build the genuinely affordable homes so many residents need and deliver improvements in our local services and public transport. I am pleased to have had the opportunity to meet Horsham residents and discuss local and national issues with them. I look forward to meeting many more during my campaign to become Horsham’s next member of parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of Horsham Labour Party, David Hide, said, ‘We are delighted that James will be standing for Labour in Horsham Constituency. I know that his great energy, enthusiasm and commitment will resonate with everyone he meets during the campaign. I am convinced he will make a great MP.’

James Field, Labour's Parliamentary Candidate for Horsham