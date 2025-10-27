Political opinion: Horsham Labour Party members vote to support Horsham Town Council

Members of Horsham Labour Party voted in favour of a motion to support the creation of a town council at a recent meeting. Following two rounds of public consultation, which show high levels of support for a town council, it appears most likely that Horsham District Council will shortly announce its intentions to set up such a council.

David Hide, Chair of Horsham Labour said: “I am delighted to see our members supporting the setting up of Horsham Town Council. Changes are coming to local government, and it’s clear we need to ensure the unparished area of the town ( Denne, Forest and Trafalgar) is represented by a town council, bringing it into line with other areas of Horsham.

David Hide went on to say that, ‘the creation of the council is the missing piece of the democratic jigsaw and without it residents across the town centre would have missed out on local representation following devolution and the creation of a Unitary Authority, which I wholeheartedly support.’

The details of the wards and the number of councillors are beginning to emerge, with former district ward names such as Horsham Park being resurrected.

Horsham Museum set to be run by a future Town Council?

Horsham Labour Party continue to have reservations around the responsibilities and assets that may be transferred to a new organisation, these may include our nature reserves and parks, the museum and the Capitol Theatre to name just a few.

Currently, these are paid for and enjoyed by the whole of the district. We would oppose any suggestion that the financial burden would now fall on only those living within the boundaries of the town council. The cost to residents if this was the case would surely be prohibitive.

Horsham Labour Party’s view is that many of the services currently being run by Horsham District should become the responsibility of the newly elected Unitary Authority and that Horsham Town Council and the newly elected councillors should be the eyes and ears of the local community, holding the Unitary to account, much like the role undertaken currently by our Neighbourhood councils.

Cameron McGillivray, Horsham Labour’s campaign co-ordinator, remains excited about the prospect and commented,

Will the Capitol Theatre, the jewel in HDC's crown, be run by a future Town Council?

“Horsham Labour has a close relationship with several parish and neighbourhood councils, and we represent our communities all year round. I am delighted to see that Horsham Labour has taken a proactive step and has officially supported the creation of a Town Council. We urge all residents and political parties to support its creation and deliver the best outcome for our town.’