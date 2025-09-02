Political opinion: Horsham MP calls for emergency health measures to protect patients this winter

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, is calling for an emergency package of measures to protect patients and the NHS this winter after figures reveal that A&E attendance over the summer months has nearly doubled from a decade ago.

The figures also show that 1,213 patients across areas in Surrey and Sussex waited 12 hours or more in A&E across June and July, from the point a decision was made to admit them. There are widespread concerns about the rise in ‘hospital trolley waits’ in comparison to previous years. In June and July in 2015, there were just 47 waits across the whole of England.

John Milne has warned that this sharp rise shows the NHS is in a ‘permacrisis’ with services under constant pressure all year round. Mr Milne is backing calls for the government to bring forward an emergency package of measures to protect people ahead of the even busier winter months.

John Milne MP meeting a local GP in Horsham.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said: “Health services locally and across the country are under enormous strain. What used to be described as a winter NHS crisis is in danger of becoming a year-round ‘permacrisis’, and too many are paying the price”

“In Horsham, we don’t have an A&E department of our own. People rely on overstretched GPs or face long journeys to Crawley or Redhill when minutes can mean the difference between life and death. This situation is not the fault of our healthcare workers, who work tirelessly; it is the product of years of neglect and underfunding. I am calling for urgent action to be taken to prevent another crisis for workers and patients this winter.”

The Horsham MP is campaigning to introduce a wider range of treatments at Horsham Hospital to expand its role as a local care hub, as well as to improve public transport links and offer discounted parking at neighbouring hospitals to make healthcare more accessible.

Horsham MP John Milne added: “Alongside the need for emergency measures from the government, my campaign is about making healthcare genuinely accessible for Horsham residents. I would like to see more treatments delivered at Horsham Hospital to support surrounding hospitals and patients who are unable to travel long distances for care. I’m also pushing for better transport links and discounted hospital parking for residents. No one should face extra barriers to get the care they desperately need.”