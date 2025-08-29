Political opinion: Horsham MP demands safeguards for new police facial recognition technology

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, has written to Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, asking for assurances over the planned introduction of Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology by local police following serious human rights and privacy concerns raised in its use by the Metropolitan Police.

In a letter to the Conservative Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Horsham MP John Milne has asked for assurances and safeguards for Live Facial Recognition technology usage. Milne emphasised that he is not entirely opposed to the new technology being part of a broader solution to rising crime rates in Sussex but is seeking clarity that the rollout will not infringe upon civil liberties and will be compliant with human rights and data protection laws.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) recently found that the Metropolitan Police’s use of live facial recognition technology is likely to be unlawful and risks breaching human rights law, according to GDPR laws and Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). These findings have heightened concerns about rushing into the deployment of surveillance technology without proper legal safeguards elsewhere in the UK.

The request for assurances also reflects growing concerns from local businesses and residents over crime levels and current police approaches. There is particular frustration that known repeat offenders associated with shoplifting and anti-social behaviour can continue to target local businesses with apparent impunity, raising questions over allocation of resources and the real benefits of LFR.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said: “I met with local residents and business owners last week who are crying out for effective action to tackle criminal activity, especially shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in our town centre, where repeat offenders are making life miserable for shopkeepers and customers.”

“Often, we know who these repeat offenders are, and we even know where they are, so what we really need is a justice system with the resources to act. Facial recognition is not the silver bullet it’s often presented as. It must be part of a wider strategy that includes more bobbies on the beat.”

“It is right that residents in Horsham want reassurance about how the rollout of this technology would support the apprehension of repeat offenders and that it will be used responsibly and transparently in line with the law. What we cannot allow is the introduction of powerful surveillance tools without clear safeguards, I urge our Sussex PCC to give clarity on this.”