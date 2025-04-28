Political opinion: Horsham MP John Milne calls for urgent action from property management companies
Speaking in a Westminster Hall Debate on Tuesday on Residential Estate Management Companies, John Milne stated that “the industry could act right now by introducing a voluntary code of practice” and that companies do “not have to wait for legislation; it should hear the call from across this Chamber.”
This follows a number of complaints from residents in Horsham who are facing excessive service charges, poor transparency, and patchy maintenance.
John Milne MP said: “In recent weeks, I’ve met with residents across the Horsham constituency who feel powerless in the face of rising charges. Homeowners in Billingshurst have reported annual maintenance fees rising from a few hundred pounds into the thousands, often with little or no clarity on what work is being carried out.
"I've also been in communication with the key property management companies involved, and my message to them has been clear: residents deserve fairness and transparency. The property management industry does not need to wait for legislation to improve their practices; they can ensure a code of conduct is in place now.”
“Our leasehold system is broken, for too long private companies have been able to take advantage of homeowners with little accountability.The Liberal Democrats are calling fairer forms of ownership such as commonhold or freehold where possible, stronger rights for leaseholders, new legal obligations for transparency and a cap on ground rents to a nominal fee.”
“I will continue to push for solutions to these issues. Residents deserve fairness, transparency, and control over the homes they own.”