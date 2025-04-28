Political opinion: Horsham MP John Milne calls for urgent action from property management companies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In Parliament on Tuesday, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham John Milne pushed for the property management industry to take immediate responsibility for the way it treats residents in the face of unfair and excessive service charges. He argued that while urgent legislation is needed, we must urge companies to take responsibility now and adopt a voluntary code of conduct to improve practices.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in a Westminster Hall Debate on Tuesday on Residential Estate Management Companies, John Milne stated that “the industry could act right now by introducing a voluntary code of practice” and that companies do “not have to wait for legislation; it should hear the call from across this Chamber.”

This follows a number of complaints from residents in Horsham who are facing excessive service charges, poor transparency, and patchy maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Milne MP said: “In recent weeks, I’ve met with residents across the Horsham constituency who feel powerless in the face of rising charges. Homeowners in Billingshurst have reported annual maintenance fees rising from a few hundred pounds into the thousands, often with little or no clarity on what work is being carried out.

John Milne MP speaking in a parliament debate on Residential Estate Management Companies.

"I've also been in communication with the key property management companies involved, and my message to them has been clear: residents deserve fairness and transparency. The property management industry does not need to wait for legislation to improve their practices; they can ensure a code of conduct is in place now.”

“Our leasehold system is broken, for too long private companies have been able to take advantage of homeowners with little accountability.The Liberal Democrats are calling fairer forms of ownership such as commonhold or freehold where possible, stronger rights for leaseholders, new legal obligations for transparency and a cap on ground rents to a nominal fee.”

“I will continue to push for solutions to these issues. Residents deserve fairness, transparency, and control over the homes they own.”