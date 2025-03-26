Political opinion: Horsham MP responds to Spring Statement, calling for urgent government support for communities and businesses

John Milne, Lib Dem MP for Horsham, has condemned the Chancellor's Spring Statement, accusing the government of failing local businesses and public services.

The Spring Statement from Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the rise in employers' national insurance contributions alongside cuts to welfare and public services. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has also announced that the UK's annual economic growth forecast has halved to just 1%. John Milne MP has said that the government’s budget has "chosen to burden businesses" and "refused to deliver the change many are crying out for".

John Milne MP said: "The Spring Budget was a chance to get our economy back on track, support our small businesses, boost growth and help those struggling. Instead, the government has chosen to burden businesses with a damaging jobs tax, cut welfare support and place additional strain on public services. The measures will hit essential community health and care providers, despite the government saying the tax is needed to fund our NHS."

"In Horsham, we are lucky enough to have a thriving high street and local community of small businesses. However, these measures will put them under additional pressure, making it much harder for them to survive. I am calling on the government to scrap this jobs tax and provide a comprehensive overhaul of business rates to protect people's livelihoods."

The Liberal Democrats have also expressed concerns about the government's proposed welfare changes, including the tightening of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the freezing of incapacity benefits for some claimants.

John Milne MP said: "The Government has thrown many disabled people and carers into uncertainty. The proposed changes to PIP will cause real anxiety for people who rely on this assistance for daily living. It is crucial that support for disabled people and carers remains accessible and fair."

The Liberal Democrats have proposed several measures to balance the books, including raising the Digital Services Tax on tech giants to 10%, which would generate an additional £4.1 billion annually by 2029-30. This would ensure large multinational corporations contribute their fair share while protecting vital services.

John Milne MP added: "This government had the opportunity to make fair choices, it is disappointing that it has refused to deliver the change many are crying out for. I will continue to push for a fair deal for Horsham that supports businesses, protects the most vulnerable, and invests in our public services."