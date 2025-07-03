Political opinion: Horsham MP says increasing services at local hospitals must be included in NHS 10-year plan

Horsham’s Liberal Democrat MP, John Milne, said that increased services and treatments at local hospitals such as Horsham Hospital must be part of the NHS 10 year plan expected to be announced by the Government on Thursday (3rd July).

The Government has said that the plan will set the direction for the health service over the next decade, enabling them to implement major reforms aimed at modernising the NHS.

For many years campaigners have pushed for a large, general hospital to be built in Horsham, but a succession of Conservative and Labour governments have declined. With no sign of a change in policy John Milne has called on the Government to bring treatments and services as close to the community as possible, by making more use of Horsham Hospital in Hurst Road.

The local MP also called on the Government to address social care, which is essential to any plan to fix the NHS. John Milne said the Government had “refused to grasp the nettle” and called on Ministers to bring forward its review to this year.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said:

“The Government’s 10-year plan must also look at rebuilding local health services across rural areas, and the cornerstone of that must be increasing the range and offering of services and treatments right here in Horsham.

“After years of Conservative neglect, we simply cannot wait any longer for a new hospital. The journey to East Surrey Hospital isn’t getting any easier. If they won’t give us a new hospital, there are other ways to help.

“I have already been asking the Sussex ICB (Integrated Care Board) to investigate delivering more at our local Horsham Hospital. I will now hold the Government’s feet to the fire until they take up this issue and deliver it for people here in Horsham.

“If the Government delivers on our campaign to improve local services it will be an important step in rebuilding our local NHS but it must be done hand in hand with reforms to social care.

“The Government has so far refused to grasp the nettle with their review not being completed for three years. Further delays risk any plans being overtaken by the next election, and we can’t wait that long.”

You can back John Milne’s campaign by visiting www.johnmilne.org.uk/horsham-hospital.