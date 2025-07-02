Political opinion: Horsham MP votes against the ‘botched’ and ‘chaotic’ welfare bill

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, spoke out and voted against the Government’s welfare bill in the House of Commons yesterday, describing it as a ‘botched compromise’ that will satisfy no one.

The government made a remarkable u-turn during the debate as it removed proposed changes to PIOP, following on from other major changes last week. The Bill that remains is unrecognisable from how it began. Instead of saving money it will cost more, while doing little to solve outstanding flaws in the system for disabled benefits.

John Milne agreed with the Commission on Social Security that the government should have consulted closely right from the start with those whose lives which are profoundly affected by government policy.

He said that the government was pushing for arbitrary changes in the criteria for disability benefits, not based on any evidence or sense of fairness, but simply to hit an arbitrary cost savings target. Cuts to PIP would have also risked 150k carers losing their Carer’s Allowance, as the person they care for needs to be eligible for PIP to receive support.

Other issues raised were a threat to people with fluctuating or degenerative conditions such as mental illness, ME, or multiple sclerosis, and the danger of a two tier system that would mean new applicants would receive far less support in the future.

All of these plans were swept away in a remarkable sequence of Government u-turns that leave the Government needing to find billions more in savings or increased taxes.

In the debate on Tuesday, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said:

“The government says that the cost of disability benefit is spiralling out of control. They say there's no option but to make cuts. But the premise behind this argument is too simplistic.’

“Fundamentally, life costs more when you're disabled. Besides the impact on daily living, many treatments and aids are not available on the NHS.

“There are three tell-tale signs that what we're looking at is a botched compromise.

“Firstly, we have the new four-point rule for PIP assessments. The whole four-point rule has been dreamed up not because anyone thinks it's a good way to assess a hardship, but to hit an arbitrary cost savings.

“Secondly, we have the incomprehensible proposal to change PIP assessments next year without waiting for the outcome of the TIMS review.

“And thirdly is the decision to give higher benefits to existing claimants than new claimants, as if your needs were somehow less because you applied after 2026.

“This isn't a fairer and more compassionate as the Secretary of State has claimed. It's harsher and more chaotic. This bill can no longer be considered a serious attempt at welfare reform. It's just a cobbled together scheme to get us through the next 24 hours.”

In order to head off the threat of a major backbench rebellion by their own MPs, the Labour Government promised to completely remove all changes to PIP eligibility. There will now be a consultation exercise known as the Timms Review, which will involve disabled representatives directly in deciding the next steps.

John Milne and all other Liberal Democrat MPs voted against the Bill along with 49 Labour rebels and other opposition parties. The Bill passed its second reading by 335 votes to 260, a Government majority of 75.