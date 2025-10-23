Political opinion: Horsham MP warns GP services face crisis as record waits hit West Sussex

Liberal Democrat MP, John Milne, warns “over-stretched” GP services face a crisis and calls for “emergency package” as waits for a GP of over two weeks have reached a record high in England.

Local Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, has warned that GP services are “over-stretched” and called for an “emergency package” to save the family doctor as GP waits of over two weeks have reached a record high in West Sussex.

It comes after new research revealed that, since January, 293,956 appointments in West Sussex have had waits of over 28 days, up from 114,459 at the same point five years ago – an increase of 157%. Local waits of over two weeks have increased from 381,153 in 2020 to 877,555 this year, an increase of 130%.

The figures come just weeks after the government approved plans for 21,000 new homes in Horsham, raising serious concerns about demand on already stretched local health infrastructure.

Lib Dem MP, John Milne, is calling for an “emergency package” to end the crisis, which would deliver a new legal right to a GP appointment within seven days, or 24 hours if urgent, enshrined in the NHS Constitution.

This would be achieved by recruiting thousands of extra doctors, increasing training places, and launching a recruitment drive to retain experienced GPs and encourage returners. The emergency measures would also include the introduction of a 24/7 GP booking system to end the “8am scramble”, with 111 call handlers trained to become GP receptionists.

The House of Commons Library research, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, found there has also been a 50% increase in patients waiting over 14 days for a GP appointment since the same period in 2020 across England, rising from 19.7 million appointments that took this long to 43 million appointments.

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, said: “The soaring GP waiting times in West Sussex are simply unacceptable. Residents in Horsham are rightly frustrated. They're waiting weeks to see their doctor, and when they can't get an appointment, they're turning up at A&E, putting even more pressure on our emergency services.”

“These figures are particularly concerning, just weeks after the government approved 21,000 new homes in Horsham. Time and again, promises to build more GP surgeries have been broken, and government departments try to save money by packing more patients into over-stretched clinics. It is simply unfair to expect GP services to support this when some of our surgeries are already operating at four times the capacity they were designed for.”

“The Liberal Democrats are calling for a legal right for every patient to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if urgent, and a proper recruitment drive to get thousands more family doctors into our communities. We also want to see the implementation of a 24/7 booking system via 111 to end the 8am scramble. This is a vital issue not just for Horsham, but for the country as a whole.”