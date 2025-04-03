Political opinion: Horsham’s MP John Milne calls for “end to corridor care” after 2,938 faced 12-hour trolley wait in Sussex this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham’s Liberal Democrat MP, John Milne, has called for urgent action to eliminate corridor care by the end of this Parliament. This follows new research by the House of Commons library that reveals at least 2,938 patients in Sussex endured trolley waits of over 12 hours this winter.

John Milne, MP for Horsham, is pushing for an “end to corridor care” after research showed that 2,938 patients in Sussex faced trolley waits of over 12 hours. A trolley wait refers to the time a patient spends in A&E following a decision to admit them to hospital.

The Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health and Social Care urged the Labour government to eradicate corridor care in her speech at the party’s Spring Conference last month. Horsham’s MP has echoed this demand, stressing that “no patient should have to endure the indignity of waiting for treatment in a corridor ever again.”

John Milne MP said: “We must not allow corridor care to become an accepted reality. Years of Conservative neglect have led us here, and it is patients who are paying the price.”

“I have heard distressing accounts from Horsham residents who have suffered through endless waits in A&E with horrifying consequences. Doctors and nurses have raised concerns with me about patient safety as too many individuals, including elderly and vulnerable patients, are being left on trolleys for extended periods. Emergency departments in Sussex and Surrey are struggling to cope with increasing patient numbers.”

“That is why I am joining Liberal Democrat colleagues in calling for an end to corridor care and a dedicated NHS task force to ensure hospitals are better prepared for seasonal pressures. This initiative would be backed by a £1.5 billion ringfenced fund allowing hospitals to prepare for surges in patients before they happen.”

“The Labour government must take decisive action now and commit to ending this issue. We must ensure that no patient should endure the indignity of waiting for treatment in a corridor ever again.”