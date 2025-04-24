Political opinion: Horsham's MP votes to fix crumbling hospitals and bring delayed projects forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham's Liberal Democrat MP, John Milne, has voted on a Liberal Democrat motion to fix crumbling NHS buildings and reverse the government's delays to the New Hospital Programme.

Despite support from Liberal Democrat MPs, the motion was not passed after Labour and Conservative MPs failed to vote in favour.

The Lib Dem motion called for the creation of a dedicated Crumbling Hospitals Taskforce, working at the heart of government to tackle the backlog of unsafe and deteriorating NHS buildings and to get the New Hospital Programme back on track, including reversing delays to 18 of the 40 promised hospital projects.

Residents in Horsham and across West Sussex are increasingly concerned about the strain on local NHS infrastructure. While Horsham Hospital plays a vital role in community care, many patients are forced to travel to overstretched facilities in nearby Crawley and Redhill, where ageing buildings and backlogs are impacting care.

Mr Milne spoke in the debate, highlighting the absence of a general hospital in Horsham and the need for a local treatment strategy that would “bring treatments where distance really matters to smaller local clinics at a very low cost.”

John Milne MP said: "When someone in my constituency goes to hospital or needs to see their GP, the only thing they should be worrying about is getting the treatment they need. That is why I voted for this motion. It is shocking that so many have to worry about whether the building they are supposed to be getting better in is safe and fully functioning.

"I am so disappointed by the government and the Conservatives' unwillingness to act more decisively to support local health services. After years of neglect, this is a situation the government can no longer afford to ignore, yet they have chosen to do just that today.

"My Liberal Democrat colleagues and I will continue to push the government to rescue our local health services and finally bring the change that people so desperately need."