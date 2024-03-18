Political opinion: Jess applauds Sage House as a pioneer in dementia support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 2014, Sage House was set up as the first centre for those living with dementia and their families by Dementia Support. A bespoke community hub, it brings local Dementia Support services together under one roof. The centre also includes a café, food bank, personal care services such as hairdressing and massages, support groups, respite day care and activities, including art and crafts, music, games, and exercise. Citizens Advice are at the centre to offer legal and financial help.

Sage House’s model has proved so successful it is now being replicated in other areas including Crawley and West Berkshire.

The charity raises about £1.4 million a year and has been chosen as one of Goodwood’s charities of the year.

Jess Brown-Fuller meets Sally Tabbner, chief executive officer of Sage House

“Sage House is unlike any other day centre I have visited. The testimony of everybody here speaks to that. It provides a wonderful environment for people living with dementia and their family. A place where they can come and socialise and feel at ease, and seek support,” said Jess, whose Nana has suffered from dementia for five years.

“The support offered by Sage House has proved invaluable during the last few months after the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust announced a reduction in dementia beds and dementia services in December,” she pointed out.