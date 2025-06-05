Political opinion: Jess Brown-Fuller calls on Keir Starmer to clean up Chichester’s polluted waterways

Jess Brown-Fuller MP has called on Prime Minister, Keir Starmer to urgently address the crisis in Britain’s water industry, demanding a clear timeline for when residents in Chichester and across the country can expect clean, safe waterways.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 4 June, Jess Brown-Fuller took the opportunity to press Keir Starmer on the state of Britain’s water industry. The intervention came a day after the release of Sir John Cunliffe’s interim report on the water industry, which set out a need for stronger regulation of the sector.

Jess Brown Fuller, Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, said to the Prime Minister:

“Sir John Cunliffe’s interim report sets out wide-ranging and fundamental changes needed to reset the water sector, and this is felt no more acutely than in my constituency of Chichester, where Chichester Harbour is in a declining condition and sewage in the rivers and seas strangles our tourism economy.”

“With Southern Water’s bills rising by 47%, when can my constituents expect to see the change this government promised, and our waterways cleaned up for good?”

The MP’s intervention follows the announcement that Southern Water bills are set to rise by 47% this year, with a further 53% increase expected over the next five years. Meanwhile, in 2024 alone, over 14,000 hours of sewage have been discharged into Chichester’s waterways, on top of record levels in 2023.

After speaking to the Prime Minister, Jess said:

“The interim report released yesterday made painfully clear that water companies have been allowed to get away with polluting and making profit with impunity, all at customers' expense, including my constituents in Chichester.”

“Water companies have been allowed to run amok over England’s waterways because of flimsy regulation. It’s time for Ofwat to go, and the Commission must now make this plain.

“If Ofwat remains in name or nature, the Prime Minister will have failed in his aims to improve our waterways and address public outrage with serious regulatory reform.”