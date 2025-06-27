Political opinion: Jess Brown-Fuller MP calls for government to speed up veteran repayment scheme

Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester, today called on the UK government to speed up the veteran repayment scheme in recognition of Chichester constituent Liz Stead. The scheme, which was announced in December 2024, has only paid 44 individuals despite over 1,000 people applying.

The government’s £75 million LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme is “to acknowledge the historic wrongs they experienced in the armed forces”. The scheme is open for people effected by the ban on homosexuality in the armed forces between 1967 and 2000.

During Business Questions on Thursday, Jess Brown-Fuller MP asked the Leader of the House for a debate on the process to obtain compensation.

Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, asked:

“My constituent Liz was thrown out of the RAF in 1969 when a love letter from her girlfriend was discovered. Not only did she lose her career, but she also recently discovered she had a criminal record for 50 years.”

“The compensation scheme for veterans has been open since December last year but the discharge of funds for those suffering this injustice is slow, with 1000 applying and only 44 payments received. Will the leader of the house make time for a debate on the process so those waiting decades are finally compensated.”

In response to Jess’s question, the Leader of the House promised to take a closer look at the scheme.

Jess said afterwards:

“It is unconscionable that those who put their lives on the line for our country should continue to be treated with disregard.

“I will use my platform in Parliament, to call for this government to address the anger, frustration and disappointment experienced due to these delays to the LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme”

Liz Stead of Chichester said:

“I’m grateful to Jess for shinning a spotlight on the long an unjust history towards LGBT+ members of the armed forces.”

“My discharge from the RAF feels like a lifetime ago, but as the law change didn’t come into effect till 2000, I know there are hundreds with stories similar to mine and I will continue to amplify their need for reparation however I can.”

You can keep up to date on Jess’s actions on the veteran repayment scheme and other issues on her website.