Political opinion: Jess Brown-Fuller MP holds debate on LGBT Veterans Compensation rollout

Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller has called on the Government to urgently accelerate the delivery of compensation to LGBT veterans who were dismissed from the UK Armed Forces due to their sexuality prior to the year 2000.

Speaking in Westminster Hall today, Liberal Democrat Jess Brown-Fuller condemned the slow rollout of the LGBT Veterans' Financial Recognition Scheme and demanded that the Ministry of Defence improve communication, streamline processes and boost staffing to ensure justice is no longer delayed.

The LGBT ban in the armed forces remained in place until the year 2000. It is estimated that around 20,000 personnel were affected, many enduring humiliating and invasive investigations, conversion therapy, the loss of medals and pensions and the lifelong trauma of discrimination.

While the Government has pledged £75 million in reparations following the recommendations of the Etherton Report, Jess raised serious concerns about the painfully slow rollout. Of the 1,289 applications received since December 2024, only 84 payments have been made.

The MP was joined in Parliament by local constituent Liz Stead, a former RAF servicewoman discharged in 1969 due to her sexual orientation. Liz only recently discovered she was unknowingly given a criminal conviction for same-sex activity, a fact which may have had lifelong consequences. Her story was instrumental in bringing this issue to Jess’ attention.

Liz Stead, who received her payment on health grounds, is now campaigning to ensure others are not left behind. During the debate Jess said, “Liz’ case is emblematic of why this scheme must work faster, with greater empathy and more transparency.”

“It is an appalling injustice that so many LGBT veterans were hounded out of service, stripped of their dignity, careers, and, in many cases, their futures. These are people who served their country with pride, only to be betrayed by it.”

“This debate was about holding the Government’s feet to the fire, ensuring that their promises to thousands of veterans are implemented in a timely manner. That has not been the case so far.”

“I am grateful to all the veterans who have reached out, including my constituent Liz, whose story has had such a powerful impact on me.”

“The Government must act now to ensure this process runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible, so that veterans who have already suffered are not failed once again. For many, time is running out.”