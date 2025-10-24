Political opinion: Jess Brown-Fuller MP welcomes Lib Dem win on reforms to end mouldy, flooded homes for military families

Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller, has hailed a breakthrough victory to bring military family homes up to the Decent Homes Standard in law after years of campaigning by families and the party.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change, secured after the Government conceded to a Liberal Democrat amendment to the Renters’ Rights Bill, will for the first time require the Ministry of Defence to assess Service Family Accommodation every year and report on whether it meets the Decent Homes Standard. This creates a clear statutory mechanism for identifying and fixing problems.

The Government initially rejected the Liberal Democrat amendment but conceded after sustained pressure from Liberal Democrat MPs in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat research earlier this year revealed that over 400 families were forced to apply for emergency repairs over VE Day in 2025, with some service families living in damp, mouldy and even rat-infested homes.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP in Parliament

Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, said: “I’m proud that the Liberal Democrats have successfully changed the law so our service families will finally have homes that are decent and safe to live in.

“I have been in touch with several service families at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island who have reported mouldy, dilapidated and outdated homes. Some have had to deal with infestations and leaks with minimal help from the Ministry of Defence, despite having no real alternative housing.

“Those who serve our country deserve better than mould, damp and cold homes. This change will help ensure they and their families can live with dignity and security.

“I’m proud to have supported my colleagues in achieving this crucial reform, and I’ll keep pushing for better housing standards across Chichester.”